Jonah Hill & GF Olivia Millar Welcome First Baby Together (Report)

Jonah Hill has just taken on his biggest role yet — that of a father!

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

Olivia was first spotted with a visible baby bump while shopping in Santa Monica in March in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

The Oscar nominee was absent from sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding on May 20. He did not appear in any photos in the Vogue feature on Beanie’s wedding.

Earlier this year, Jonah and Olivia were photographed shopping at children’s store Kokonut Kids in Hanalei, Hawaii.

The couple was first spotted kissing last August on the beach in Malibu. They sparked marriage rumors after Olivia was seen with what looked to be an engagement ring on that finger.