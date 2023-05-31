‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim & Marie-Lou Nurk Split

Getty Images

It’s over between Jason Oppenheim, 46, and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, 25, after nearly a year of dating.

The “Selling Sunset” star posted the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Jason about putting his relationship with Marie-Lou on camera for “Selling Sunset” Season 6.

He said at the time, “It’s been awesome. I never thought I would be sharing relationships on camera. Another one of those things where you told me that I would be putting my relationship out there on camera in Season 1, I’d be like, ‘No, never going to happen’…

“So I’ve opened up. I trust in the process. I trust production, and at this point I’ve got thick skin and it is what it is. I mean, I’m more willing to put my life out there and my relationships and I’m very comfortable with my girlfriend and we enjoyed it… It’s a positive. It’s fun for us.”

Jason and Marie-Lou were first linked in July 2022, after they were spotted on vacation in Greece.