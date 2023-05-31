Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tan France and husband Rob just welcomed their second child!

The “Queer Eye” star confirmed the news on Instagram with a sweet family photo.

Tan wrote, “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly.”

France also showed love for their surrogate, adding, “And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan and Rob are also the parents of Ismail, who turns 2 in July.

The 40-year-old reality star recently told People that Ismail was “going to get the shock of his life” when the new baby arrived.

"All he knows is that he's obsessed with monster trucks and cars,” Tan said. “That's all he knows. He doesn't want to know anything else."

Tan added that he and Rob were “excited,” but also "stressed and very nervous about it."

He explained, “I'm not prepared. The only thing I'm prepared for is knowing that it's going to be difficult.”

The couple announced they had a baby on the way last month.

At the time, Tan told People they were “over the moon" to learn they were expecting. "It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn't believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling."

France also revealed he picked out his children’s names more than a decade ago!