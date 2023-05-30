Lala Kent Slams Tom Sandoval After Photos of Him on the Phone with Raquel Leviss Appear Online

Lala Kent has had enough, the “Vanderpump Rules” star slamming her co-star Tom Sandoval after photos of him on the phone with Raquel Leviss appeared online.

“Look at this clown,” Lala wrote via her Instagram Story Monday, May 29, after TMZ released a picture that showed Tom appearing to talk to Raquel via speaker on his flight to Pittsburgh.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f**ked up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex,” Lala continued. “He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her, and she thinks it’s because ashes loved and care about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

Lala has not been biting her tongue lately when it comes to Sandoval. She went off on him during part one of the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March. Calling Tom “a dangerous human being,” Lala compared him to her ex-fiancé, producer Randall Emmett. Her engagement to him ended in 2021 after she claimed he cheated.

Emmett, who shares a daughter, Ocean, with Lala, has since been accused of mistreatment of assistants and offering work in exchange for sexual favors, which he has denied.

“Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years — he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying,” Kent said at the reunion. “Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

Reports that Tom and Raquel broke up circulated earlier in May, with a source telling Page Six, “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

Shortly after filming the reunion, Raquel entered a mental health treatment facility. Tom and Raquel faced heavy social media backlash after their months-long affair was revealed in March, leading to the end of Sandoval’s nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Last week, Ariana was seen working the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Los Angeles, where she also signed autographs and thanked fans for their support following the scandal that shook the Bravo universe.