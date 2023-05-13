Jacklyn Zeman's Final 'General Hospital' Scenes Have Already Aired

Getty Images

When soap legend Jacklyn Zeman died unexpectedly at 70 on May 10, many of her grieving fans wondered when they would get to see her final scenes as Bobbie Spencer.

Surprisingly, TVLine reports that Zeman's last filmed "General Hospital" scenes have already aired — on April 27.

The site confirmed that Zeman's last scenes as Bobbie aired that day as part of an hour devoted to the wedding of her character's grandson Michael to Willow, who is battling cancer.

Zeman herself died of cancer, her family confirmed the day after news of her death rocked the soap world.

Zeman's death was announced by "General Hospital's" executive producer Frank Valenti, who tweeted, "On behalf of our 'General Hospital' family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

The show's official account posted, "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."