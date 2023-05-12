Getty Images

Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy aren’t hiding their romance!

The stars were spotted holding hands at members-only venue Casa Cipriani in NYC.

A fan snapped the photo, which shows Taylor and Matty heading inside with Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in the foreground.

Over the weekend, The 1975’s frontman attended all three of Taylor’s concerts in Nashville, only adding to the rumors that the two are involved.

TMZ reported Matty was spotted in the crowd at Taylor’s Eras tour shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. In a video obtained by TMZ, Matty could be seen dancing to Taylor’s hits along with a large group of ladies that included Gigi Hadid.

The two were also seen in the backseat of a car together after Saturday night’s concert, according to TMZ.

This comes after The Sun reported earlier this month that Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, are “madly in love.” The source also shared with the outlet that Matty had plans to join her in Nashville for her weekend shows, saying they are “incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” explained the insider, adding, “Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.

“Extra” reported in April that Taylor Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. According to The Sun’s source, Taylor and Joe broke up back in February, “so there was absolutely no crossover.”