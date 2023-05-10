Celebrity Chef’s Recipe for Making Mom Feel Like a Queen on Mother’s Day

There’s no need to go out for a Mother’s Day meal that makes mom feel special, according to celebrity chef, food stylist, and cookbook author Ashton Keefe.

“My personal food mantra is that cooking is an act of love and an opportunity for beauty,” said Keefe, author of “Lemon & Salt: A Modern Girl's Guide to Culinary Revelry” and "Convivial."

“There are so many ways to make mom feel special, because let’s be honest... breakfast in bed is messy,” she said. Keefe likes to use a one-pan chicken recipe that jazzes up ordinary pantry items and makes less cleanup for dad.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make a one-pot meal sound and look appealing," she said. "The trick is using a pretty oven-to-table pan." With this recipe for Ashton's One Pan Chicken Thighs, you’ll “learn how to sear chicken and make a pan sauce fancy and stunning enough for a restaurant, all in one pan.”

Ashton’s One Pan Chicken Thighs

Serves 2



4 chicken thighs, patted dry and seasoned well with salt on both sides

2 glugs of olive oil

2-3 cloves of garlic, smashed

¼ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons butter

1 bunch parsley, chopped roughly, with some less stalky stems for fun

Preheat oven to 425° F. In an oven-proof skillet or pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat and add chicken skin side down. Cook for 3-4 minutes undisturbed until golden brown, flip using tongs and repeat.

Add garlic to the pan and cook for 1 minute until fragrant, nestling into the chicken or stirring slightly with your tongs. Lower heat and add wine; it will bubble and pop! Let it reduce slightly and add butter. Place in the oven for 15 minutes until cooked through and the internal temperature is 165° F. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley.