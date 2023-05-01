Prince William’s Role in King Charles’ Coronation Revealed

Getty Images

Prince William will play a key role in his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

According to the Liturgy for the Coronation authorized by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, William will recite the Homage of Royal Blood.

Leading the “words of fealty,” he will say, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

People reports that as he speaks, William, who is heir to the throne, will kneel before his father and place his hands between Charles’ hands.

The vow is the same one taken by William’s grandfather Prince Philip who pledged his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953.

William’s eldest son Prince George will also serve as a Page of Honor during the coronation.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who will attend the event, will likely not participate in the ceremony in any official capacity.