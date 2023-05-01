Olivia Wilde on Her Comfortable Met Gala Look: ‘I’m Cruising’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde hit the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a reimagined Chloé piece!

This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honors the late designer who worked with Chloé and other fashion houses for many years.

Olivia revealed Gabriela Hearst and Karl Lagerfeld designed her crème and gold look in 1983.

The dress features a violin shape on the front and cutouts at the waist, and Wilde told “Extra’s” Adam Glassman, “It’s been reimagined for me. The original is in the exhibition. It is called the violin dress.”

Adam noted how comfortable she looked, and Wilde said, “I’m cruising,” adding, “This is the easiest time I’ve had on these [Met Gala] steps.”

The director also spoke about what goes down inside the gala, dishing, “A lot of people commiserating over how exciting this night is. No one is jaded enough to not appreciate this. Everybody loves it. So it is a lot of celebration.”