‘Masterchef Australia’ Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46

Getty Images

Jock Zonfrillo, a restaurateur who served as a judge on “Masterchef Australia” died on Sunday. He was 46.

His family and the show’s network confirmed his passing in a statement. No cause of death was given.

Jock’s loved ones wrote, “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

The statement continued, “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.”

Asking for privacy, the statement went on, “We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

The network added, “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.”

The statement later continued, “Throughout his career he worked with world famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world. His talent saw him shine in the world’s most formidable kitchens and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia.”

Zonfrillo is also known for his eateries Restaurant 41 in Sydney and Magill Estate Restaurant in Adelaide.

The network noted he will also be remembered for his “charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion,” adding, Jock’s “love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed.”

Jock is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and their two children, as well as his two children from previous relationships.

While “Masterchef Australia: Secrets & Surprises” was set to premiere Monday, the network noted it “will not air this week.”

In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his… pic.twitter.com/Ssa9qOKiFr — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 1, 2023 @jamieoliver

Chef Jamie Oliver was set to appear on the show this season, and he tweeted, "In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year's @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants."

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023 @GordonRamsay