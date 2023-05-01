Dua Lipa Stuns at the Met Gala 2023 in Vintage Chanel

Getty Images

Dua Lipa made a glamorous entrance to the 2023 Met Gala!

The 27-year-old, one of the official co-chairs for the event, radiated in vintage Chanel and a showstopping Tiffany & Co. platinum diamond necklace. Cut in the proportions of the famed Tiffany diamond, the necklace consists of over 200 carats. The necklace was complemented by a 9-carat platinum diamond also from Tiffany & Co.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the work and life of the late famed designer Karl Lagerfeld. Chanel is one of the many iconic fashion houses Karl designed for, along with Balmain, Chloé, and Fendi.

The dress code was “in honor of Karl,” and Dua certainly understood the assignment, wearing a Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 couture dress.

The singer also attended Anna Wintour’s exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner Sunday in New York City. For the night-before festivities, Dua wore a woven, hunter-green Marc Jacobs dress. The head-turning outfit featured a strapless neckline, eye-catching details around the bust, and a gigantic sleeve knotted along the waist. The pop sensation completed the look with black sheer tights, lace-up boots, and a leopard print bag.

