President Biden Brings Dark Brandon to Life in Zinger-Filled WHCA Dinner Speech

President Joe Biden's got the jokes!

At Saturday evening's annual White House Correspondents Dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents Association, President Biden targeted some of his biggest political enemies, including a certain representative from Georgia.

"I want everyone to have fun tonight, but please be safe," POTUS joked. "If you find yourself disoriented, you're either drunk... or Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Elon Musk, a critic who leans right, also may have wondered why his ears were burning. Biden said, "Not everybody loves NPR. Elon Musk tweeted that it should be defunded. Well, the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it."

When the crowd howled in response, he ad-libbed, "That's more true than you think! Anyway..."

President Biden recently confirmed he and VP Kamala Harris are running for reelection in 2024. Referencing why he feels another term is a must, he said, "The job isn’t finished." He then landed one of his best shots, adding, "I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson..."

Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News last week.

Wrapping things up, President Biden assured everyone he could take a joke, but cautioned that Dark Brandon may not be so forgiving. He then donned a pair of sunglasses, bringing to life an Internet meme of Biden's edgier self, the side of him often cited when he is enjoying a victory.

The WHCA is a 109-year-old organization of journalists who cover the White House. Its yearly dinner is patterned after a roast, with the sitting POTUS expected to lob barbs, and to take some hits from that year's featured performer.