‘Baywatch’ Alum Pamela Anderson Is Back in a Red Swimsuit for New Collab

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Pamela Anderson is giving “Baywatch” vibes with her new Frankies Bikinis collab!

The 55-year-old star slipped into a red swimsuit for the campaign, a definite nod to her days as lifeguard C.J. Parker from 1992-1997.

Pamela announced the new line on Instagram, writing, "It's about time… I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret… But today after a long year - I can tell you all my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - all mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis.”

Anderson called the partnership “a dream come true,” tagging co-founder Francesca Aiello and calling her “the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove.”

“She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless.”