Celebrity News April 27, 2023
‘Baywatch’ Alum Pamela Anderson Is Back in a Red Swimsuit for New Collab
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Pamela Anderson is giving “Baywatch” vibes with her new Frankies Bikinis collab!
The 55-year-old star slipped into a red swimsuit for the campaign, a definite nod to her days as lifeguard C.J. Parker from 1992-1997.
Pamela announced the new line on Instagram, writing, "It's about time… I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret… But today after a long year - I can tell you all my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - all mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis.”
This Is 51! Former ‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Stuns in BikiniView Story
Anderson called the partnership “a dream come true,” tagging co-founder Francesca Aiello and calling her “the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove.”
“She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless.”
The line is available May 4, and according to the Frankie’s website, “This collection introduces new micro bikini sets, statement accessories and iconic one pieces, designed in soft fabrics & fun prints that reflect Pamela’s love of nature, animals and all things romance.”