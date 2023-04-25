Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rumer Willis, 34, is the proud mom of a baby girl!

Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram with a precious first pic.

They wrote in the caption, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱.”

The little girl was “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th” and they shared, “You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨.”

The couple just celebrated Rumer’s pregnancy with a baby shower in March. The bash was hosted by Rumer’s mom Demi Moore, and her sisters Tallulah and Scout. Her sisters Evelyn and Mabel also attended with their mom Emma Heming.

Rumer previously told People that her famous parents Demi and Bruce Willis were “so excited” about the baby.