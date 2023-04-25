Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Kiss-Cam Moment at Lakers Game

Getty Images

Not even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can escape the kiss cam!

On Monday, the couple enjoyed a date night watching the L.A. Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena, where they ended up on the Jumbotron.

The royals shared a sweet kiss-cam moment for all to see as Meghan smiled wide at Harry and he leaned in toward her. The video, however, cut away and never revealed if they actually kissed.

Harry looked dapper in a white T-shirt and jacket while People reports Meghan was wearing a pink linen Sarah Staudinger suit jacket with tailored shorts.

The sighting comes less than two weeks before Harry is set to attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, amid his royal rift with the family. Markle is staying home with their children.

After Charles is crowned, Harry will reportedly skip the star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and head back to California. The coronation falls on Archie’s 4th birthday.

Meghan recently hit back at reports she would not be attending the historical event over previous correspondence between her and the King regarding “unconscious bias” in the royal family.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told NBC News, "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."

Recently, “Extra’s” Billy Bush also caught up with Tom Jennings, the producer of a bombshell new NatGeo documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of Charles set to drop this week.

Bush asked about Charles’ relationship with Harry, and Tom said, “It does seem irreversible,” adding, “Charles is playing a long game in a lot of ways. I think he’s also playing a long game with his son Harry. I think you’re going to see them come back together.”