Lionel Richie was back to work on “American Idol” Monday night after his daughter Sofia married Elliot Grainge Saturday in a ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in France.

Lionel talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about the nuptials and his upcoming performance at King Charles’ coronation.

Melvin mentioned that “Idol” contestant Iam Tongi performed Richie’s song “Stuck on You” for the show, asking, “Did that take you back to this weekend, to your daughter's wedding?”

Lionel answered, “Listen to me, I've cried enough.”

He gushed, “Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it’s a great feeling, I must say, I've known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well. There's a thing down South we always say: ‘Who's your people?’ Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I've ever seen my little girl and Elliot.”

Lionel went on, “It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy.”

The proud dad walked Sofia down the aisle, and he told Melvin, “She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: ‘I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,’ and I go... ‘You're killing me. You're killing me.’ But that’s what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on.”

And that wasn’t the only big thing happening for him! Lionel is also set to perform at the coronation.

“I've known King Charles for a while. You never think [that will] translate into a tight 1,800 that will be present, and he calls and says, ‘I want you there.’ The answer is, ‘I'm there. I'm there.’ I’m walking in history. This is a moment that he gets to shine. I am very happy for him and the Queen.”

Mel asked, “What are you going to sing? Have they been involved in the preparation for it?”

Smiling, he said, “Oh, have they been involved! I must tell you I can't say a word… It's a royal secret… They told me, ‘Don't reveal.’ But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it’s going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this.”