Daytime Emmys Exclusive: The Nominees for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

The nominations for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced tomorrow, but “Extra” has the honor of exclusively revealing one major category today!

We are happy to announce the nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor.

They are:

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, "General Hospital"

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, "The Young and the Restless"

Billy Flynn as Chad Dimera, "Days of Our Lives"

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, "The Young and the Restless"

Check back tomorrow for the full list of nominees at www.theemmys.tv/daytime.