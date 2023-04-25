Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between Alex Pettyfer, 33, and Toni Garrn, 30.

The stars, who share 1-year-old daughter Luca, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

Garrn wrote on Instagram Stories, "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca.”

She ended with: "Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."

The actor and model started dating in 2018, and he proposed on Christmas Eve 2019.

Less than a year later, they said “I do” in Hamburg, Germany.

Instagram

Afterward, Garrn posted a kissing pic of the couple with their wedding bands. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Alex shared the same photo, adding, “Mr and Mrs Pettyfer.”