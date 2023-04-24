Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Country star Sam Hunt, 38, is going to be a dad again!

Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child together, People magazine confirms.

Sam and Hannah are already the parents of daughter Lucy, who was born in May 2022.

Sam announced Lucy’s arrival at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

In a video obtained by Music Mayhem magazine, he told the crowd, “I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu.”

Hunt also got emotional while opening up about fatherhood. He said, “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago.”

He went on, “I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."

The news of Lucy’s birth came just weeks after Hannah called off their divorce for the second time.

Months after welcoming Lucy, Sam expressed his desire to have “some more [kids].”