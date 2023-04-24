Law Roach on Working with Zendaya After Shocking Retirement (Exclusive)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

On Sunday, Law Roach hosted the 2023 Daily Front Row Awards.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the newly retired celebrity stylist about his shocking decision to quit the game.

Calling it a “real” thing, Roach explained, “I just got to the point where… I was a bit overwhelmed and I was so… disrespectful to my own self. So I just wanted to step back and love myself.”

Despite his retirement, he confirmed he’ll continue to work with Zendaya “in some capacity.”

Over the weekend, Zendaya surprised attendees at Coachella by performing with Labrinth, something that Law was involved in planning.