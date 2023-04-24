James Corden Reacts to One Direction 'Late Late Show' Reunion Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with James Corden ahead of his final four episodes of “The Late Late Show”!

Corden dished on having Will Ferrell and Harry Styles as his last guests.

He joked, “Look, we want to help [Harry] out, he’s struggling with sales, ticket sales, and album streams. He’s had a tough year. Harry said months ago, he said, ‘I better be on your last show.’”

James also shut down rumors of a One Direction reunion on the show, saying, “You will not get that One Direction reunion. I don’t know where that came from.”

As for Will Ferrell, Corden commented, “He’s just such a brilliant guest.”

James also spoke about doing a final bit with Tom Cruise, who he calls one of his “biggest” supporters, saying, “He said, ‘We have to do one more bit.’”

Corden admitted, “I don’t know half of the stuff that we’ve done with Tom Cruise, how that’s come about, like flying in fighter jets and all those things.”

This time, Tom and James plan to keep things grounded. Referencing “The Lion King,” he dished, “The two of us performed as Timon and Pumbaa in the touring production of ‘The Lion King’ at the Pantages Theatre. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy.”

A guest who will be rolling in the deep with James is Adele, who is doing another Carpool Karaoke with him.

Corden teased, “Adele surprised me at my house and she drives me to work. It’s the most moving carpool we’ve done.”

Corden has gotten some advice from Trevor Noah, who recently exited his Comedy Central show “The Daily Show.” According to James, Trevor stressed the importance to making time “to truly say goodbye.”

James will walk away from the show with fond memories, saying, ‘I’ve got nothing but love and gratitude for the entire experience. What this country has given my family, has given me, is overwhelming. I just always carry with me a bit of that.”