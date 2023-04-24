Grammy Winners Rodrigo y Gabriela Are Back with a New Album!

Ebru Yildiz

“In Between Thoughts… A New World” is the latest release from Rodrigo y Gabriela, the Mexican duo whose guitar rhythms have transcended genres and borders.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have been thrilling listeners for over 20 years, and their newest album is based on the desire to expand consciousness through their music.

Their new album features singles like “The Eye That Catches the Dream,” “Egoland,” and “Descending to Nowhere.”

Check out the band on tour in the States starting May 18.