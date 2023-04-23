Eric Braeden of 'The Young & the Restless' Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram

Eric Braeden, the 82-year-old soap icon known as baddie Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless," has emotionally announced a cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Braeden told fans that the discovery of bladder cancer occurred after a knee replacement followed by prostate issues.

Braeden was having so much trouble urinating he drove himself straight to the Cedars-Sinai urology department and asked to see a specialist to relieve his pain.

He fortuitously wound up with a pioneer in a new method of treating prostate enlargement who also happened to have learned English after moving to the U.S. from Vietnam by watching "Y&R"!

Looking good and choosing his words evenly and with determination, Braeden spoke to fans for over 13 minutes about his ordeal, saying he hoped to help other "older guys" who may need to hear how important it is to seek treatment anytime something feels off.

Now in the midst of immunotherapy following surgery, he says in the video, "I work out, but — reduced. A reduced way. I hit the heavy bag, but not as long as I usually do. I do some weights, but less weights. I do stationary bike, but less so. That's a difficult thing to learn, as an athlete: to slow down. To do it, but do less of it. There's always this ambition: you've gotta go hard, let's do it. I've learned to listen to my body more, not go all out... you know?"

He wrapped things up with a determined, "I will lick this. This bastard ain't gonna get me — I will get it, and I will be in top form again soon."