Sean Lowe Says Son, 6, Was Taken to ER After Dog Bite

Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Lowe recently had to rehome their dog Gus after a biting incident.

Lowe opened up to fans on Instagram, revealing the bullmastiff bit his son Samuel, 6, on his head.

The “Bachelor” alum explained, “One night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head."

He added, “The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head.”

Lowe later noted that Samuel had the “staple removed and he’s fully healed.”

The 39-year-old, also the father of Isaiah, 4, and Mia, 3, shared, “So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first,” explaining that they found a “great home” for Gus with his trainer.

Sean confessed he “died a little on the inside” having to give his dog away, but said the pup is “doing great.”

Leading up to the incident, Sean said they noticed a "couple of instances of resource guarding in the past when [Gus] snapped at/bit Mia."

Sean added, “I miss him like you wouldn’t believe,” and said the kids do, too.

Will they get another dog anytime soon? “It’d feel like I was cheating on Gus if we got one anytime soon.”