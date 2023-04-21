Celebrity News April 21, 2023
CMA Fest! The Full Star-Studded Lineup
The hottest country music event of the summer is headed to Nashville! CMA Fest is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with wall-to-wall performances from some of the biggest names in country, like Tim Mcgraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen and others.
The fun kicks off right in downtown Nashville June 8 and continues thru June 11. Check out the lineup below and click here for tickets!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.