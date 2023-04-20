"Summer House” alum Everett Weston and his fiancée Courtney Cavanagh are officially husband and wife!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, the pair tied the knot at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland.

Many of Weston’s “Summer House” castmates were in attendance, including ex Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula.

Lindsay posted a pic on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating Love & Friendship in Ireland.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amanda posted a pic of the wedding location, writing, “the most beautiful day for a wedding.”

Instagram

Nearly a month ago, Everett expressed his excitement over the wedding. Along with a pic with Courtney, he wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month! ❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher.”

Everett popped the question while they visited the Colosseum in Rome in September 2021. Along with a series of pics of his proposal, Everett wrote on Instagram, “With the conclusion of our great European adventure, I am overjoyed to begin a new one with you. It seemed only fitting to proclaim my love for you on the greatest stage in the history of the world, and am quite simply the happiest man to continue this journey and build a legacy with you. #engaged.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pair have been together since at least late 2018.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.