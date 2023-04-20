VP Kamala Harris Talks Meeting Husband Doug Emhoff on a Blind Date (Exclusive Clip)

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she opened up about how she met her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Harris shared, “We met on a blind date,” recalling, “My best friend called me one day and said, ‘I met him. I think it's it… Don't Google him, just go out with him.’”

She said with a laugh, “My best friend — as is probably the case for most of our best friends — is quite bossy. And so we went out and the first date was a blind date.”

The VP also kept the first voicemail Emhoff left her, sharing, “It just rambled on and on and it was just the cutest thing. I mean, he just kept going and going and, ‘Okay, well, I guess I'll talk to you at some point,’ and he just kept going. We'd laugh about it, but I did [keep it] — it's the sweetest thing ever.”

Harris also reflected on Emhoff in his role as the first Second Gentleman, saying, “I'm so proud of him… My husband is somebody who worked for everything he has his entire life, and when I became vice president, he stepped back from his career as a lawyer and he is doing this full-time. He's also teaching a law school class.”

She said that in his role as Second Gentleman he’s “taking on the issue of hate and anti-Semitism,” adding, “He feels a sense of responsibility to model what it means to be a supportive spouse whatever your gender, right, but to challenge notions of who is a supportive spouse based on gender, and I think that’s important.”