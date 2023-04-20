‘Rust’ Charges Against Alec Baldwin to Be Dropped, His Attorneys Say

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin will no longer face charges in the “Rust” shooting case, according to his lawyers.

His attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told “Extra” in a statement, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Following the news, Alec also posted a photo with wife Hilaria Baldwin and wrote, "I owe everything I have to this woman."

In October 2021, Baldwin, an actor in and producer on “Rust,” was holding the gun that discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in February.

In December, “Extra” spoke with Hilaria about how the family’s doing in the wake of the “Rust” tragedy.

She said, “We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.”

She went on, ”I mean, the loss of her. Halyna, her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways.”