‘Survivor’ Alum Keith Nale Dead at 62

Getty Images

Keith Nale, who appeared on two seasons of “Survivor,” has died, TMZ reports. He was 62.

His wife Dana told the site that Keith passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He was diagnosed in January, but Dana said it was unclear what type of cancer it was.

In 2014, Nale starred in “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” alongside his son Wes. Keith then returned in 2015 for “Survivor: Cambodia.”

Former contestant Kelley Wentworth remembered Keith on Twitter, writing, “Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss.”