Erica Durance & David Palffy Split After More Than 20 Years Together

“Smallville” actress Erica Durance and her husband David Palffy are calling it quits after more than 20 years together.

A rep for Erica tells TMZ, "David and Erica have decided to amicably separate."

The exes added in a joint statement, “Out of respect for our children that's all that will be conveyed at this time. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives."

TMZ notes their date of separation, and the cause of the split are unknown. They have not filed for divorce yet.

The news comes days after Durance hit the red carpet without her wedding ring at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

Erica and David began dating in 2001 and wed in 2005. They share two sons, ages 8 and 6. She was previously married to Wesley Parker from 1996-1999.