‘Big Brother’ Stars Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Split

Getty Images

It’s over between “Big Brother” stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin.

Taylor and Joseph hit it off on the 2022 summer season of the show and started dating afterward.

Hale just revealed their split on Instagram Stories, writing, “Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward. We recognize this is what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us.”

She added, “We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in-spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you.”

Taylor insisted, “Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have. Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each others lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”

Back in November, they opened up to People magazine about their romance.

Hale shared, “My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together. His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I'm the happiest I've ever been."