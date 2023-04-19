Celebrity News April 19, 2023
‘Big Brother’ Stars Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Split
It’s over between “Big Brother” stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin.
Taylor and Joseph hit it off on the 2022 summer season of the show and started dating afterward.
Hale just revealed their split on Instagram Stories, writing, “Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward. We recognize this is what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us.”
She added, “We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in-spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you.”
Taylor insisted, “Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, and we encourage you to do the same, as you always have. Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each others lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor.”
Back in November, they opened up to People magazine about their romance.
Hale shared, “My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together. His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I'm the happiest I've ever been."
Joseph added, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won ‘Big Brother,’ but I won so much more."