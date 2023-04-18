Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ariana Madix’s Coachella Hookup

Getty Images

Over the weekend, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix was spotted packing on the PDA with fitness trainer Daniel Wai, but what does her ex Tom Sandoval think?

On Tuesday, TMZ photogs spotted Tom at LAX, where he shared his reaction!

When asked how he felt that Ariana was moving on from their relationship, Sandoval replied, “Yes, I love that.”

Along with saying that’s what he wants for Ariana, Tom noted that he was “happy” for her.

Despite wanting the best for her, Tom revealed that they are not on texting terms.

Last week, Tom opened up about their failed relationship during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

During the interview, Sandoval revealed that he had tried to end his relationship with Madix a few times.

He shared, “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually, Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”

According to Sandoval, he finally pulled the plug on their relationship in February, weeks before Scandoval made the headlines! He said, “I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day.”

Tom claimed that Ariana was “completely in denial” about their split. He elaborated, “She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship… If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.’”

He emphasized, “We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”

In early March, news broke about Tom and Ariana’s split.

Word eventually got out that Tom had cheated on Ariana with Raquel Leviss.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Mandel, who revealed what he thought of Tom from the interview.

Howie commented, “I think my interaction with Tom Sandoval is he’s a very sweet guy who is going through a real rough time right now… I probably feel just as bad for the girl he cheated on, the girl he cheated with.”