'Survivor’ Alum Ricard Foyé & Husband Andy Grier Foyé Split

“Survivor” alum Ricard Foyé and his husband Andy Grier Foyé are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend. Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way. pic.twitter.com/Ba7KwLyZKo — Ricard Foyé (@RicardFoye) April 17, 2023 @RicardFoye

On Monday, Ricard announced the sad news on Twitter. He tweeted, “Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend.”

He also included a recent pic of himself and Andy at the beach with their kids Aurelia, 4, and Lucia, 22 months.

Ricard wrote, “Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way.”

Andy hasn’t commented on the separation, but he did post a series of Instagram pics from a family trip in Costa Rica earlier this month. He wrote, “Costa Rica is a hit with these beach babes.”

Before the big announcement, Ricard posted his last photo of Andy in October. At the time, he wrote, “The most absurd run I’ve ever gone on in my life. Kids in strollers, dogs in strollers, cats in strollers.”

In 2015, the pair eloped after meeting as volunteers at a queer youth camp.

Last year, Andy, who is a transgender man, opened up on their relationship. He told E! News, “We met and I learned so much more about my queer community and so much more about what’s possible. He taught me, like, ‘Oh, no, I can get pregnant.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So, keep your mind open to embracing whatever life hands you, because I didn’t see any of this coming.”

Andy carried both of their children.