Getty Images

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan and his girlfriend Maria Libri are getting married!

The actor popped the question at a Wilco show in Chicago last month and shared the sweet video on Instagram.

Now, Chris is opening up about Maria to People, gushing, "Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are. It's not just the things we have in common, we also embrace our quirks and differences — and we don't love each other in spite of them, we love each other because of them.

"When I got to see her and spend time together a few months after we first met, and I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync (after the first sketch we did together), that's when I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully for me she felt the same way."

The pair met when Libri, a former journalist turned screenwriter and actor, interviewed Kattan during his tour stop in Springfield, Illinois, more than a year ago.