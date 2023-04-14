Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss has admitted herself into a facility for “mental health and trauma therapy.”

Leviss made the decision to seek help before all the Scandoval drama made headlines.

Leviss’ rep told “Extra” on Friday, “Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Raquel has been intensely scrutinized after news broke of her affair with Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix.

Last month, Raquel took to Instagram to apologize for playing a part in the scandal. She said, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

She went on, “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Stressing the importance of mental health, Leviss noted, “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

The news about Raquel comes just days after Tom shared his side of the story on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

During the podcast interview, Tom revealed that they first kissed at his house in the summer of 2022.

He said, “We just kissed. It was magnetic… I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, emotionally.”

As for where he stands with Raquel today, Tom said, "We're really good friends. We're not putting any label on it."