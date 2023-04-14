Jeremy Renner’s Rescue: Watch the Dramatic Bodycam Footage

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner could have died after he was crushed by a snowplow on New Year’s Day. Now, in the aftermath of the accident, there is dramatic new bodycam footage of first responders helping the “Avengers” star.

The footage reveals the stunning minutes that made the difference between life and death for Jeremy as he lies on the ground surrounded by those rendering aid.

One person on the scene, with their face blurred, states, “It was horrible. I thought he was going to die, man. I’m holding him and his color is just going.”

Previously, the 911 call proved just how dire the situation was, and now the video shows how tense that moment was as paramedics working on Renner bring in a stretcher to whisk him off.

In those crucial moments, police were still trying to figure out how Jeremy ended up underneath the seven-ton machine. One officer can be heard saying, “A number of broken ribs, laceration to the head, apparently one side of his face swelled up immediately, like softball size,” he also describes the actor as “conscious, alert, breathing.”

Jeremy was trying to stop the snowplow from rolling into his nephew Alex, and Alex can also be heard on the video saying, “That’s when it was coming at me full force. He tried to jump on it… and it took him under. Right where the blood is at is right where it happened.”

Renner suffered blunt trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries during the incident.

Miraculously, on Tuesday night, Renner made his return to the red carpet for the premiere of his new Disney + show "Rennervations,” just over three months after he was crushed.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the jubilant star, who walked the carpet with the help of a cane, even posing for photos with his family.

As for why it was important for him to be there, Renner explained, “It was part of a goal to set for my recovery. There’s milestones in my recovery, from taking my next breath to taking my next step. Now I am upright and walking a bit, as much as I possibly can, and I wanted to do that for the show.”

Renner was confident that he would be able to make it for the premiere, saying, “Yeah, 100% — without question.” He added, “I had a lot of support. There is a lot of people who kept me alive and not die on the first of this year… I took it from there to then continue to live.”

He emphasized, “My confidence, resilience, and strength, and will… We all need it, can’t do it on my own… It’s more fun when you do things with people you care about, like this show, being here with my family, and my daughter experiencing the good and bad things in life. Rather do that with people you care about than alone.”