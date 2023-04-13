‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Tan France is going to be a dad again!

On Thursday, France announced that he is expecting his second child with husband Rob France via surrogate.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today — we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!”

Calling fatherhood the “greatest joy,” Tan added, “we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

“I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices,” he went on.

Tan and Rob welcomed their first child, son Ismali, in July 2021.