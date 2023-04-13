Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” was rocked by scandal this season, and Lisa Vanderpump says the finale left her “astounded.”

The latest drama surrounds Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss while he was dating longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The topic came up on “Watch What Happens Live” between host Andy Cohen and guest Lala Kent, and during the show, Lisa commented about the discussion on Twitter.

Apparently, fans will see Raquel and Ariana talking amid the affair on the show.

Kent said, “You guys are going to die. There is one conversation [between them] in the finale episode, and she’s sick.”

Cohen added, “It’s very upsetting. I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation. You will see it.”

Lisa chimed in via Twitter, “Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen.”

Earlier this month, Andy opened up about the reunion episode during his “SiriusXM Radio Andy” broadcast, Cohen called the taping “jaw-dropping,” and insisted he’s not “over-hyping this.”

Andy also revealed that he spoke with the cast members individually, explaining, “I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” saying he then re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group.”

Cohen said, “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about, things I had noticed, so I got to do that. So that’s how we started, and then we brought them to the filming group.”

Andy said when Tom and Raquel are forced to face their castmates, it is a “real reckoning.”

He said, "If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in what I would say an aggressive manner — a confrontational manner — you will get it."

Cohen said there is a chance fans could see even more of the reunion down the road.

"I think that Peacock is going to release extended versions," he said. "I think you are going to get extras on Peacock, and let me tell you, there's a lot of reckoning to get."