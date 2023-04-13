Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

Drake Bell, 36, has been located after the Daytona Beach Police put out a missing persons alert for the star.

The department posted an update on Facebook, writing, “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

Earlier in the day, the police posted, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 pm. He is considered missing and endangered.”

Daytona Beach Police Department

The missing person’s report comes just a few months after Page Six reported the “Drake & Josh” alum and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, were separated after four years of marriage and headed toward divorce.

At the time, a source told the outlet that Von Schmeling had “had enough” after Bell was photographed huffing balloons in a car while their son was in the back seat in photos obtained by DailyMail.com in December.

According to a Page Six insider, Von Schmeling and their son had moved to Florida, where she reportedly closed on a house.

The paper also said that Bell had reportedly entered treatment.