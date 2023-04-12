Getty Images

Despite their past conflicts, Prince Harry will be making the trek to England for his father King Charles’ coronation next month.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry’s attendance.

In a statement, they said, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

A source close to Harry told People magazine that he wanted to attend the coronation to show his support for Charles.

Another insider close to the royal family recently told the outlet, “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Last month, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that they received an invitation for the coronation. The rep said, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

In January, Harry commented on the coronation during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby. While promoting his memoir “Spare,” Harry said, “There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."