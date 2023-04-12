Ariana DeBose Returns to Host Tony Awards 2023

Getty Images

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose is back as the host of this year’s Tony Awards!

In a statement, Ariana said, “I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

In a separate statement, Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, shared, “A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable — an Award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer — she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat.’ We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway's brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

Each year, the Tonys are held to recognize theater professions for their achievements on Broadway.