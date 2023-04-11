Backgrid

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor, 27, appears to be smitten!

Last week, Phoebe was spotted holding hands with actor Cameron Fuller in West London.

For their outing in Notting Hill, Phoebe and Cameron both wore caps and sunglasses. She also paired her look with a brown jacket and black leggings.

At one point, the couple was joined by Cameron’s Hollywood producer father Brad Fuller, who worked on “A Quiet Place II,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “The First Purge,” and “The Last Ship.”

In November, romance rumors were swirling about Phoebe and Andrew Garfield.

The Sun U.K. reported that the two got cozy at the GQ Man of the Year Awards after-party.

A source shared, “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.”

“But this is certainly no one-off encounter,” the insider claimed. “After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Two years ago, Phoebe dated Pete Davidson.

The pair were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying the countryside in Stoke-on-Trent in England.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the two are “really into each other,” adding, “Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."