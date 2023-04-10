How Brian Cox Found Out About ‘Succession’ Shocker (Spoiler Alert)

Warning: This story contains spoilers for “Succession.”

On Sunday, fans of “Succession” were left shocked by what happened!

In a stunning, headline-making twist, Brian Cox’s character Logan Roy was killed off when the ruthless Roy patriarch collapsed and died on a jet.

In the final scene of the episode, the viewers saw Logan’s body being wheeled into an ambulance.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Brian revealed that he learned about Logan’s death in a phone call from the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong. He said, “I thought he would die in Episode 7 or 8, but Episode 3… well, that’s a bit early.”

There may have been clues all along that the HBO show was going to kill off its biggest character.

A few weeks ago, “Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Cox at the NYC premiere of the show.

Explaining why he felt “good” about the show ending, Brian said, “I love endings. I’m not one of these people who clings to things… We had a great time, no question, and it’s reached its natural end.”

He added, “I’m fine with it.”

As for what to expect from his character in the final season, Cox teased, “I think we’ll see certain changes.”

He pointed out that the last season would be a “hell of a ride.”

Logan’s death is setting off a battle Roy-ale within the family, as his conniving kids fight for ultimate power and control of media empire Waystar.

Brian’s co-star Sarah Snook, who plays his daughter, found out that the show was ending after the fourth season during a table read.

She told “Extra” at the premiere that the show would have “a pretty classy ending.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Sarah discussed the show’s final-season poster, which has a plane flying in the clouds, reflected in a skyscraper’s windows.