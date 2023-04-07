S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Found Dead at 46

Getty Images

Paul Cattermole, part of the phenomenally popular British pop group S Club 7, has been found dead at 46 — just one day after being spotted on a walk.

The Guardian reports the singer — who had just announced he would reunite with his old bandmates for a reunion tour — was found at his home in Dorset, England. No cause of death has been given.

In a statement, his family said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole. Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

Surviving members of S Club 7 wrote on Instagram, "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

Cattermole had dated S Clubber Hannah Spearritt for five years at the height of their fame, and again in 2015.

Cattermole joined S Club 7 at 21 in 1998. Formed by the Spice Girls' manager Simon Fuller, the bubbly act released 11 singles, all Top 5 hits in the U.K. They hit no. 1 on the British singles chart four times, with their debut "Bring It All Back" (1998), "Never Had a Dream Come True" (2000; their only chart hit in the U.S., at no. 10), "Don't Stop Movin'" (2001), and "Have You Ever" (2001).

The group's chart success led to a TV series called "Miami 7" that ran four seasons and popped up on Fox Family in the U.S.

Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002, worked with the rock band Skua, and was seen in a touring production of "The Rocky Horror Show." He reunited with the group for a comeback tour in 2014, and had been announced to join them on their upcoming summer 2023 tour.