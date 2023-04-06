‘The Challenge’ Alum Wes Bergmann & Wife Amanda Hornick Expecting First Child

“The Challenge” star Wes Bergmann, 39, is going to be a dad!

On Wednesday, Bergmann announced that his wife Amanda Hornick was pregnant with their first child.

Along with a series of photos, he wrote on Instagram, “Baby Bergmann, coming this September 🌋. We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves. We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius.”

“While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love & strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves,” Wes went on. “Dare we say, future Challenge champion?”

The baby news comes nearly five years after the couple tied the knot.

Of their special day, Wes told MTV News, “My favorite part of the wedding was the vows. They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”