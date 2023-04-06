Getty Images

Last month, “The Wire” star Lance Reddick died suddenly at the age of 60.

Now, his death certificate has been released, revealing his cause of death.

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, his immediate cause of death was ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Ischemic heart disease is when the arteries harden, reducing blood flow and oxygen to the heart.

According to Mayo Clinic, atherosclerosis is “buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls,” which causes the “arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow.”

TMZ reports Lance’s wife Stephanie called 911 after discovering him unconscious in their backyard.

At the time of his death, Reddick had been promoting his role in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Though he didn’t attend the NYC premiere, he was scheduled to make an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote the movie.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, who remembered Lance at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie.

Keanu said, “He was a beautiful person, a really special artist, a man of dignity and grace that shone through. He shone that light on the character he played, Charon. He shined that to all of us on the set... He was just beautiful, beautiful."

Laurence told Melvin, “It is just bittersweet that Lance passed away so suddenly. We are all shocked and grieving.”