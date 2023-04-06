Instagram

Khloé Kardashian gushed over her baby boy during a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she dropped a hint about his name.

In an interview set to air April 5, Kardashian shared "He's 8 months old and he is a little chunk," adding, "I wouldn't have it any other way."

She also confirmed his name “will start with a T.” That means the baby will have the same initials as dad Tristan Thompson and sister True Thompson.

Why hasn’t she announced her son’s name yet? Khloé, who welcomed the baby via surrogate, said, "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

She joked, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

The new season of “The Kardashians” drops on Hulu next month and Khloé revealed fans will see some “sibling drama” and will learn more about her skin cancer diagnosis.

“That’s what all that bandaging was, which I think is important to talk about because I had no idea I had this, and so you get to see that journey and just how we should all be checking ourselves,” she said.

Hudson also asked Khloé if she’s single, and she confirmed, “I am single.”

Jennifer wondered if her and sister Kim Kardashian set each other up on dates.

Khloé said, “I don't really mess with that… I don’t want anyone to blame me for anything.”

She added, “Kim loves to be in the mix. She loves to know everything. She's very nosy but I respect her for it so she loves to be in the mix and like have her puppeteering on all that and I'll let her. I'm like, ‘Okay, do what you want to do.’ I just want to see what Kim has going on… What are the options?”

As for dating apps, Khloé said, “I haven't yet. I don't want to say never because who knows where I'll be next year, but as of now I haven't yet.”