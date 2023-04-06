Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Coolio died unexpectedly in September 2022, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

Family spokesperson Jarel “Jarez” Posey tells TMZ that Coolio died from fentanyl, and that heroin and methamphetamines were also found in the rapper’s system.

Posey said the family received the information from the coroner’s office, which told them severe asthma and a history of smoking also played a role in his death.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was said to be at a friend’s home in L.A. when he died in September at just 59.

Posey previously told TMZ that Coolio’s friend became concerned when he went into the bathroom and didn’t come out.

The friend tried calling for him, but upon receiving no response, the friend entered the room and found him on the floor.

Emergency services were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead.