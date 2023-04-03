Ben Affleck has a new commercial for Dunkin’!

In the commercial, Affleck jokes about how “meta” it is to direct the commercial and star in it.

Then, one of the employees mistakes Ben for his pal Mat Damon, saying that he starred in “The Departed.”

When the other Dunkin’ employee at the counter asks Ben to confirm his role in the movie, he quips, “I’m Matt Damon.”

The employee then tells Ben that he loves Matt, to which Ben says, “Nah, I mean, some of his work.”

Affleck grimaces when the employee notes Matt’s “consistent career.”

A few months ago, Affleck starred in a Dunkin’ commercial with his wife Jennifer Lopez, which aired during Super Bowl LVII.