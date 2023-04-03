Kelly McCreary on Her Emotional ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Over the weekend, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kelly McCreary hit the red carpet at PaleyFest L.A. 2023!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kelly, who reflected on saying goodbye to the show after nine years.

Kelly said it was “emotional” to bid farewell to “a creative home and a really a community of people, artists… that really mean a lot to me.”

As for why now was the right time to leave the show, McCreary explained, “I have to think of it from, like, a creative standpoint ,and I always think of the show as being thematically a place where, like, babies kind of come and grow up and then they fly out of the nest.”’

She went on, “I thought about Maggie’s journey and I thought about, you know, where she is and her status at the hospital and I thought… ‘Maybe it’s time.’ We’ll see what happens.”

Kelly also didn’t rule out a return to the show in the future, saying, “It’s a place that you can come back to because it keeps going and going.”

She also spoke about what might be in store for the Season 19 finale, saying, “I can’t even lie, I do not know what is happening.”

When asked what she’ll miss most about playing Maggie Pierce, McCreary answered, “She is such a dork, like, it has been such a pleasure to play a true nerd for such a long time, to, like, let my inner nerd really come out. I so related to Maggie when she was just a fresh baby on the show and finding her way.”